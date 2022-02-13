|
13.02.2022 13:10:00
Disney Reports Surge in Streaming Subscribers, and Stock Bounces Higher
Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) provided an update on its streaming business when it reported fiscal 2022 first-quarter earnings after the market closed on Feb. 9. Shareholders were pleased that Disney experienced an acceleration in growth in the segment. It was a sigh of relief for some who thought streaming sub growth would stall as economies reopen. As a result, Disney's stock was 3.3% higher on the day following the announcement. The rise came on a day when the broader market was down off of reports that inflation rose faster than expected in January. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
