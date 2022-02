Disney Shareholders Can't Vote Out Bob Chapek as CEO

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The annual shareholder meeting for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is now a month away, and things could get a little heated. CEO Bob Chapek is in the crosshairs of angry theme park fans congregating on social media, and they're looking to challenge Chapek's leadership of the media giant as shareholders. Coverage of the anti-Chapek fervor has been limited largely to Disney enthusiast blogs, but even Monday's New York Post ran a piece on the backlash the CEO is facing. Could a loud group of angry shareholders oust Chapek from the corner office? The short answer is -- no, they can't -- but this is a bigger story than that.Image source: Disney.Continue reading