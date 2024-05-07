|
07.05.2024 13:13:35
Disney Slips To Q2 Loss, Adj. EPS Beats View; Lifts FY24 Growth Target; Stock Dips In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - Walt Disney Co. (DIS) reported Tuesday a loss in its second quarter despite higher revenues. Adjusted earnings, however, topped market estimates, and the company raised the adjusted earnings growth target for fiscal 2024.
In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Disney shares were losing around 4.8 percent to trade at $110.86.
The company now expects fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share to grow 25% from the prior year. While announcing the first-quarter results in February, the company expected adjusted earnings per share would grow at least 20% year-over-year.
In its second quarter, Disney's loss was $20 million, compared to prior year's profit of $1.27 billion due to goodwill impairments. Loss per share was $0.01, compared to profit of $0.69 in the same period last year.
Adjusted earnings were $2.48 billion or $1.21 per share for the period, compared to $0.93 last year. Analysts on average expected the company to report earnings of $1.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Revenue for the quarter grew to $22.08 billion from $21.82 billion in the same period last year. The Street was looking for revenues of $20.53 billion.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walt Disneymehr Nachrichten
|
07.05.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones letztendlich in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
07.05.24
|MÄRKTE USA/Börsen behauptet - Disney knicken ein (Dow Jones)
|
07.05.24
|Disney-Aktie bricht ein: Enttäuschendere Bilanz als erwartet (finanzen.at)
|
07.05.24
|Börse New York in Grün: S&P 500 am Dienstagnachmittag mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
07.05.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: Börsianer lassen Dow Jones am Dienstagnachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
07.05.24
|Ausblick: Walt Disney präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
07.05.24
|MÄRKTE USA/Börsen mit leichten Aufschlägen - Disney auf Talfahrt (Dow Jones)
|
07.05.24
|Dienstagshandel in New York: S&P 500 am Dienstagmittag mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Walt Disneymehr Analysen
|07.05.24
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.03.24
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|08.01.24
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|05.09.23
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.05.23
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.05.24
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.03.24
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|08.01.24
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|05.09.23
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.05.23
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.05.24
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.03.24
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|08.01.24
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|05.09.23
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.05.23
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.11.22
|Walt Disney Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walt Disney
|97,99
|0,76%