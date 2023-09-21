|
21.09.2023 16:00:00
Disney Stock: Bears Are Everywhere
It's been a grizzly week for the world's leading theme park operator. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) had to shutter a part of its most popular gated attraction for hours on Monday after a bear was spotted inside of Florida's Magic Kingdom. The entertainment giant attracted a different kind of bear on Tuesday, as its stock moved nearly 4% lower after announcing that it would nearly double the capital expenditures for its theme parks, experiences, and products to $60 billion over the next 10 years.Investors could argue that bears have been everywhere since Disney stock peaked north of $200 in early 2021. The shares have gone on to shed 60% of their peak value. Tuesday's hit seems unfair. Ramping up capital expenditures is a smart move for Mickey Mouse. It's a bad take by the market. Disney could've announced that it was throwing $60 billion into artificial intelligence and the stock would've gone on a mission to Mars. It probably wouldn't have been a smart move for Mickey Mouse. It would have been another bad take by the market. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!