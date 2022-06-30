Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
30.06.2022 13:21:00
Disney Stock: Bull vs. Bear
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) is one of the most popular businesses in the world. Because it relies heavily on bringing large groups of people together in person, it was devastated at the pandemic's onset. The company is recovering but nowhere near full strength. The persistence of COVID-19, rising inflation, and macroeconomic headwinds threaten to derail that rebound. Unsurprisingly, the House of Mouse would draw a mix of opinions about its worthiness as an investment. What follows is the bull and bear case for investing in Disney stock. Disney's revenue fell by 6.1% to $65.4 billion in its fiscal year 2020. But that understates the magnitude of the damage the pandemic caused to the business. Sales from its more lucrative theme parks, cruise ships, and hotels were crippled. Those were replaced by revenue from its unprofitable streaming segments, which thrived during the pandemic. Disney's operating income fell to $3.8 billion in 2020 from $11.8 billion in 2019. That decrease more accurately reflects the extent of the downturn. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walt Disneymehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Walt Disneymehr Analysen
|12.05.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.02.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.05.21
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.05.21
|Walt Disney market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|19.04.21
|Walt Disney market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.05.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.02.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.05.21
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.05.21
|Walt Disney market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|19.04.21
|Walt Disney market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.05.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.02.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.05.21
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.11.20
|Walt Disney overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.08.20
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.05.21
|Walt Disney market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|19.04.21
|Walt Disney market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.02.21
|Walt Disney market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|13.10.20
|Walt Disney Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walt Disney
|90,30
|0,10%
|Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shs
|6 000,00
|-0,02%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAuftakt zum 2. Halbjahr: ATX im Plus -- DAX kann Verluste zum Teil aufholen -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zum Auftakt des zweiten Halbjahrs auf grünem Terrain. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer notiert am Mittag wieder auf rotem Terrain. Die Börsen in Asien wiesen am Freitag negative Vorzeichen aus, die Börse in Hongkong blieb feiertagsbedingt geschlossen.