Disney Stock: "This Is Where the Fun Begins"

Star Wars Celebration 2022 in Anaheim kicked off on May 26, the day before Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) released Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+. When asked for final remarks, Anakin Skywalker actor and Obi-Wan Kenobi star Hayden Christensen said, "This is where the fun begins."The expression is a tribute to an identical line from Star Wars: Episode III -- Revenge of the Sith. But it's also a prelude of what could be to come for both Star Wars and Disney itself.Down 45% from its high and around the same price as five years ago, Disney stock has not given investors a lot to smile about lately. However, the House of Mouse has some major projects in the works, and the tide could be turning. Here's why the fun may be about to begin for Disney stock and what makes the company a compelling, long-term investment right now.