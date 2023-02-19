|
19.02.2023 12:30:00
Disney Stock: What You Need to Know
Disney (NYSE: DIS) shares have been on a wild ride the last few years, culminating in Bob Iger returning as CEO and the company cutting $5 billion in spending, primarily on content. In the video below, Travis Hoium and Jon Quast take a step back and take a fresh look at Disney and why it may be a well-positioned company when the streaming wars finally end. *Stock prices used were the end-of-day prices of Feb. 15, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 17, 2023.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!