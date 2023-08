Disney Stock Earnings: Bob Iger Is Placing His Bets. Should You?

In this video, I will be going over Walt Disney 's (NYSE: DIS) third-quarter earnings report and some essential points that were mentioned by Bob Iger during the call. As the company's streaming offering remains unprofitable and keeps losing subscribers, investors have the right to remain on the sidelines, but things might be changing soon. *Stock prices used were from the trading day of Aug. 9, 2023. The video was published on Aug. 9, 2023.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel