09.02.2022 16:05:00
Disney Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week
Every financial update matters for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), but this week's earnings report is particularly important. The media giant announces results for its fiscal first quarter after Wednesday's market close, and there's a lot riding on Disney's performance. With its annual shareholder meeting now a month away, CEO Bob Chapek is coming under fire from some retail investors upset about the state of the Disney's theme parks. They can't oust him from Disney's board on their own, but a weak financial update could rattle the cages of some of the institutional investors that have large blocks of shares to vote. Investors will also be watching Disney+ subscriber figures and whether Disney World was able to match rival Universal Orlando in reporting record profitability this quarter. There are some good reasons to get excited about Disney's business looking forward, but the stock itself has proven mortal over the past year. Disney was the worst performer in the Dow 30 in 2021. It's trading lower again in 2022. Disney needs a strong quarterly update to resume its winning ways.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
