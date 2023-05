Disney Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is rolling in 2023. Its latest victory lap is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. The third theatrical release for the popular Marvel franchise had a strong debut over the weekend.The $114 million in ticket sales were shy of the $146 million opening that the previous Guardians film scored six years ago, but a stronger-than-expected $168 million internationally helped boost the total worldwide box office receipts to $282 million. By the time the film finishes its run, Disney will have put out four of the five highest-grossing films in the U.S. since November. Disney shares have risen 16% this year, more than double the market's nearly 8% return. The stock is still trading for less than half of its early 2021 peak, but momentum is on its side. Continue reading