|
06.05.2024 18:28:22
Disney Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week
It's time to see if this year's gains for the House of Mouse are legit or if it's a mousetrap. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) reports its fiscal second-quarter results after the market close on Tuesday.Expectations may not seem lofty, but the shares are already trading 26% higher this year. Disney is trouncing the market after three consecutive years of falling short. It can't afford to squander its long-absent bullish momentum. The media giant needs a strong performance to keep the upticks coming. Let's take a closer look at this critical week for Disney shareholders.Disney isn't likely to match the excitement it generated last time out. Its fiscal first-quarter performance in early February came with a bag of goodies, but it didn't have the option of coming to the party empty-handed. With a proxy battle ready to go down at its April shareholder meeting, it was Disney's last chance to impress retail and institutional investors to avert an activist shakeup of its boardroom.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
