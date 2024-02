Disney Stock Is Ready to Have a Magical 2024

In this video, I will go over Walt Disney 's (NYSE: DIS) fiscal first-quarter earnings report for the period ended Dec. 31, which showed great progress on profitability. Disney also plans to invest $1.5 billion in Fortnite maker Epic Games. This is a smart move.*Stock prices used were from the trading day of Feb. 7, 2024. The video was published on Feb. 8, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel