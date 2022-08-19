|
19.08.2022 15:45:00
Disney Stock Is Up 30%. Should Investors Prepare for a Dip?
Share of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) have enjoyed significant gains over the past month, up 32% since July 15 as investors cheered its latest results. However, not everything is glittering in the Magic Kingdom. The company could be gearing up to lose millions of subscribers from its biggest market. Here's why Disney stock's current growth may not last past this quarter. On Aug. 10, Disney published better-than-expected earnings results. Total Disney+ subscriptions rose to 152.1 million during its 2022 third quarter when previous forecasts expected 147 million members. The company's revenue also grew by 26%, with bullish investors pushing the stock up 10% since Disney posted the Q3 report. However, while Disney enjoyed a glowing Q3 2022, investors will want to be aware of potential subscriber losses in its biggest market that could impact its fourth-quarter earnings. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
