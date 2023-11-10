|
10.11.2023 11:01:00
Disney Stock May Get Another Boost From First Dividend Payment in Almost 4 Years: Should You Buy the Rebound?
It's been a tough few years for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) investors. Since the stock hit an all-time high of $201.91 on March 8, 2021, it has been ravaged, losing more than half its value and falling to a 10-year low. Driving the stock lower was a host of concerns about the future of its business. These include the durability of its legacy cable and television business, the unprofitability of its streaming segment, recent weakness at its theme parks, and a dearth of hits this year at the box office.The House of Mouse finally gave investors back a little of the magic this week. Disney released its quarterly financial report, and the results were surprisingly robust, signaling the company is well on the road to recovery. One of the biggest surprises was the announcement that Disney has plans to reinstate its dividend after a roughly four-year pause.Let's look at what precipitated the decision, how to view Disney now, and if investors should buy the rebound.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
