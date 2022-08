Disney Takes the Lead in Streaming. Is It Time to Buy Disney Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is cementing its place atop the streaming industry.The entertainment titan added 14.4 million Disney+ subscribers in its fiscal third quarter, which ended on July 2. That was well above the 10 million additions Wall Street expected. Disney ended the quarter with 152.1 million Disney+ customers, up 31% compared to the prior-year period. Across all its streaming services, which include Hulu and ESPN+, Disney's subscriber base grew to 221.1 million. That's slightly above the 220.7 streaming paid memberships Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported at the end of June. Continue reading