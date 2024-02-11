|
11.02.2024 12:45:00
Disney Tries to Win Back Shareholders With $6 Billion of Dividends and Buybacks
Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) has "turned the corner," according to CEO Bob Iger. The company's results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 were mixed relative to analyst expectations, but a surge in profit was enough to convince investors to push up the stock on Thursday.Disney's adjusted earnings per share shot up 23% year over year to $1.22, and the company believes EPS will grow by at least 20% in fiscal 2024. What's more, Disney sees free cash flow coming in at roughly $8 billion for the year, up from just $4.9 billion in fiscal 2023.This improved cash generation will enable Disney to ramp up its dividend and restart share buybacks. Disney announced that it was boosting its quarterly dividend payment by 50% to $0.45 per share, and the company plans to spend about $3 billion in fiscal 2024 on share buybacks. The new dividend plus the share buybacks add up to more than $6 billion of capital returns to shareholders over the next year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walt Disneymehr Nachrichten
|
09.02.24
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: So entwickelt sich der Dow Jones am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.24
|Börse New York: Dow Jones liegt zum Start des Freitagshandels im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
08.02.24
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones schließt mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
08.02.24
|Gewinne in New York: S&P 500 zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
08.02.24
|Walt Disney-Aktie weit im Plus: Walt Disney verzeichnet mehr Gewinn (finanzen.at)
|
08.02.24
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 bewegt sich am Nachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
08.02.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones steigt (finanzen.at)