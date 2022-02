Disney Trounces Netflix in Subscriber Growth but There's a Catch

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) reported fiscal 2022 first-quarter results on Wednesday, Feb. 9. The House of Mouse pleasantly surprised shareholders with better-than-expected revenue and profits. Rival Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported its results a few weeks earlier, and now that investors have seen figures from both, a few items jump out. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading