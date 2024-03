Disney Urges Shareholders to Vote the WHITE Proxy Card “FOR” ONLY Disney’s 12 Director Nominees

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) today urged shareholders to protect their investment and the future of the Company by making sure their votes are in on the WHITE proxy card in support of ONLY Disney’s 12 director nominees (and not the Trian Group or Blackwells nominees). Disney encourages ALL shareholders to vote their shares online or by telephone no later than 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on April 2, 2024. Instructions to vote by internet or telephone can be f Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Businesswire Zum vollständigen Artikel