Disney Vacation Club Celebrates the Grand Opening of The Villas at Disneyland Hotel

The new property blends contemporary designs and timeless works from iconic Disney artists to create a memorable backdrop for vacations unlike any other

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by the creative magic of Walt Disney Animation Studios, The Villas at Disneyland Hotel are now open. The all-new tower features 344 thoughtfully themed guest rooms designed to immerse guests in the worlds of classic Disney stories while offering modern, just-like-home amenities only steps away from the Disneyland Resort theme parks.

"The Villas at Disneyland Hotel celebrates the remarkable legacy of Walt Disney Animation Studios' storytelling and the creative process these talented artists go through to bring Disney characters to life from sketch to screen," said Bill Diercksen, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Vacation Club. "With imaginative details and spacious accommodations, this beautiful new tower is the perfect place for families to create magical vacation memories for years to come."

The stunning, 12-story tower is the 16th Disney Vacation Club property and the first dedicated Disney Vacation Club property at Disneyland Resort since The Villas at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa opened in 2009. The property also marks the first new tower at the award-winning Disneyland Hotel since 1979.

The Villas at Disneyland Hotel features a variety of themed accommodations for families large and small including duo studios, deluxe studios, one- and two-bedroom villas and multi-level grand villas. Each room celebrates the creativity of Disney films including "The Jungle Book," "Sleeping Beauty," "The Princess and the Frog," "Fantasia" and more.

The official opening was celebrated with a fun-filled ceremony highlighted by dedication remarks from Bill Diercksen and Dan Coleman, general manager of the Disneyland Hotel. The two were joined by Disney cast members and characters from the stories featured throughout the tower's artwork such as Baloo and King Louie from "The Jungle Book," Anna and Elsa from "Frozen," and Princess Tiana from "The Princess and the Frog." To close out the celebration, Disney on Broadway actress Kissy Simmons performed the new Disney Vacation Club anthem "Where We Belong (Welcome Home)."

Immersive Disney Storytelling: Step Inside The Villas at Disneyland Hotel

When entering the lobby, members and guests are greeted by a mural created exclusively for this property by beloved Disney Animation artist Lorelay Bové. Bové is known for her visual development work on Walt Disney Animation Studios films such as "The Princess and the Frog" and "Encanto."

Walt Disney Imagineers have taken inspiration from the animators' storytelling process to create distinctive accommodations that celebrate the magic of creativity. From color palettes based on animation stills to concept art, guests are instantly immersed in the storytelling process.

Perfect for two guests, the newly imagined duo studios are inspired by "The Jungle Book" featuring a split bathroom with themed tile accents and a queen-size bed that conveniently tucks into the wall to reveal a sofa when not in use. With enough space for up to four guests, the deluxe studios celebrate the timeless tales of "Sleeping Beauty" or "The Princess and the Frog" and feature a kitchenette, split bathroom and two queen-size beds to sleep up to four guests.

One- and two-bedroom villas offer roomier accommodations for larger families, sleeping up to five and nine guests, respectively. The villas include a full-size kitchen and living areas with comfortable sofa seating that can be easily pulled down to reveal a queen-size bed, complete with a story-themed mural above inspired by "The Princess and the Frog" or "Fantasia." The comfort continues into the main bedroom, which includes a spacious en-suite bathroom featuring double vanities, a soaking tub with a themed mosaic-style tile mural and a spa-like shower.

The three-bedroom grand villas feature multi-level accommodations for up to 12 guests. On the first floor, families can enjoy a full-size kitchen, large dining area and a double-sided fireplace connecting the living area to a private outdoor balcony. The first floor is also home to the primary suite inspired by "Bambi." Guests will discover more magic as they venture up a spiral staircase to discover a full-size washer and dryer and two themed bedrooms. One bedroom is inspired by "Frozen" and one by "Moana," each with two queen-size beds and en-suite bathrooms.

Making Magical Memories: Fun Activities for the Whole Family

The brand-new Palette Pool area offers an inviting oasis perfect for relaxation and play. Guests can unwind in the crystal-clear, palette-shaped swimming pool or enjoy refreshing snacks and drinks at the Palm Breeze Bar (opening later this season). This delightful outdoor space boasts decor inspired by the distinctive artistry of Disney Legend Mary Blair. Little ones can cool off at the whimsical "Steamboat Willie" splash pad inspired by the iconic short film. Kids can star in their own story by joining the iconic Mickey Mouse at the helm of the boat brought to life with waterfalls, fountains and misty fog effects.

Disney Vacation Club members and guests staying at the Disneyland Hotel can enjoy these new amenities and current hotel offerings including restaurants, lounges, shops and swimming pools. Guests can also take advantage of the tower's ideal location just steps away from the excitement of Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park* and the Downtown Disney District.

Disney Vacation Club: A 'Home' Within the Magic

Today, there are a total of 16 Disney Vacation Club properties across four states, including Disney's Riviera Resort, the newest Disney Vacation Club property at Walt Disney World Resort, and Aulani, Disney Vacation Club Villas, Ko Olina, Hawaii.

To learn more about Disney Vacation Club, obtain information about the ownership experience or purchase vacation points at The Villas at Disneyland Hotel, members and guests can visit DisneyVacationClub.com or contact Member Services at (800) 800-9800.

For more information on The Villas at Disneyland Hotel or to book a stay, guests can visit TheVillasatDisneylandHotel.com.

*Theme Park admission is not included with membership and is sold separately. Certain amenities and facilities mentioned are not part of the ownership interest.

About Disney Vacation Club

Disney Vacation Club, a leader in vacation ownership, debuted in 1991 with a flexible, vacation points-based system rather than the traditional fixed-week timeshare model. Today, Disney Vacation Club has more than 250,000 member families, from all 50 states and approximately 100 countries, who have discovered the joys of membership.

Disney Vacation Club members are able to choose from among a variety of exciting vacation destinations, including a stay at any Disney Vacation Club Resort or one of thousands of other vacation options in destinations around the world. Plus, when purchasing directly from Disney, members can also enjoy the Disney Collection, which includes select Disney Resort hotels, Disney Cruise Line and guided vacations with Adventures by Disney or National Geographic Expeditions, as well as the World Collection, a range of well-known resorts and hotels in landmark cities and international destinations.

With Disney Vacation Club properties located near the Disney theme parks in Florida and California, members have easy access to new and innovative attractions on both coasts for years to come. For more information and special offers, visit DisneyVacationClub.com.

About the Disneyland Resort

The Disneyland Resort features two spectacular theme parks – Disneyland (the original Disney theme park) and Disney California Adventure Park – plus three hotels and the Downtown Disney District, comprising unique dining, entertainment and shopping experiences. The Resort's hotels are the luxurious Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, which also features 50 Disney Vacation Club units; the magical Disneyland Hotel – both AAA Four Diamond properties – plus Disney Vacation Club accommodations at The Villas at Disneyland Hotel, and Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel. For information on attractions and vacations at the Disneyland Resort, visit Disneyland.com, call (866) 43-DISNEY or contact a local travel agent. Located in Anaheim, Calif., the Disneyland Resort opened July 17, 1955. Open daily, year-round.

