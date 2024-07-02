|
02.07.2024 16:30:00
Disney Wins Again With "Inside Out 2": Time to Buy the Stock?
Some have doubted The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) in recent years, but there's no doubt that it still has the magic touch when it comes to making content. Pixar film Inside Out 2 is Disney's latest home run. It's the highest-grossing film of 2024, a smashing success by every metric.The impact of its popularity will trickle out to other parts of the business, such as its Disney+ streaming platform. And it shows that Disney's core growth engine remains intact despite the stock's poor performance. The shares are down nearly 30% over the past five years.So, should investors view the success of Inside Out 2 as a green light to buy shares? Not so fast. Disney has some core challenges that could continue pressuring the stock.
