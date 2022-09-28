|
28.09.2022 17:40:00
Disney World: Sorry Folks, Park's Closed
With Hurricane Ian intensifying and preparing to slice through the state of Florida, theme parks had no choice but to lock their turnstiles for the safety of their guests and employees. Disney (NYSE: DIS) is closing all of its Florida theme parks on Wednesday and Thursday. Nearby competitors SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) and Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Universal are also shuttering their gated attractions for both days.The three major theme park operators waited until Tuesday afternoon to make the call. Even though it was clear that the fierce hurricane was going to make landfall near the state's popular Central Florida tourist attractions at some point this week, announcing shutdowns is a pretty big deal. Two days for parks operating year-round may not seem deliver much of a financial impact, but it does upend longer getaways because it disrupts vacation plans. With high fixed costs and some variable expenses that will continue to trickle in despite the loss of revenue, the closures will leave a mark when all three companies report financial results for the quarter that ends later this week. Image source: Disney.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walt Disneymehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Walt Disneymehr Analysen
|10.08.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.05.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.02.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.05.21
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.05.21
|Walt Disney market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|10.08.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.05.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.02.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.05.21
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.05.21
|Walt Disney market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|10.08.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.05.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.02.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.05.21
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.11.20
|Walt Disney overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.05.21
|Walt Disney market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|19.04.21
|Walt Disney market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.02.21
|Walt Disney market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|13.10.20
|Walt Disney Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walt Disney
|101,62
|1,74%
|WORLD CO. LTD. Registered Shs
|1 384,00
|-0,72%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street-Handel schließt freundlich -- ATX beendet Sitzung in Rot -- DAX schließt nach wechselhaftem Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit deutlichen Verlusten
Der ATX notierte am Mittwoch im Minus. Der deutsche Markt gab seine Verluste zum Handelsschluss ab. Anleger in den USA wagten sich am Mittwoch aus der Reserve. Die Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich zur Wochenmitte in Rot.