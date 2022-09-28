Disney World: Sorry Folks, Park's Closed

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With Hurricane Ian intensifying and preparing to slice through the state of Florida, theme parks had no choice but to lock their turnstiles for the safety of their guests and employees. Disney (NYSE: DIS) is closing all of its Florida theme parks on Wednesday and Thursday. Nearby competitors SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) and Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Universal are also shuttering their gated attractions for both days.The three major theme park operators waited until Tuesday afternoon to make the call. Even though it was clear that the fierce hurricane was going to make landfall near the state's popular Central Florida tourist attractions at some point this week, announcing shutdowns is a pretty big deal. Two days for parks operating year-round may not seem deliver much of a financial impact, but it does upend longer getaways because it disrupts vacation plans. With high fixed costs and some variable expenses that will continue to trickle in despite the loss of revenue, the closures will leave a mark when all three companies report financial results for the quarter that ends later this week. Image source: Disney.