30.09.2022 16:45:00
Disney World, Universal, and SeaWorld Begin the Recovery Process
It's not exactly business as usual this weekend for central Florida's leading theme park operators. Hurricane Ian may be gone from the state, but the storm left a lot of destruction in its wake. There's also a fair amount of flooding making things a bit challenging. Varying recovery and staffing logistics find Disney (NYSE: DIS), Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) carving out different timelines for the reopening process. All three companies shuttered their gated attractions on Wednesday and Thursday, in anticipation of the brutal windstorm that eventually ripped through the area in the early hours of Thursday. Friday is where the game plans diverge. SeaWorld parks in Tampa and Orlando remain closed on Friday. Universal Orlando is opening portions of its resort on Friday, but only to guests staying at one of its on-site resorts. Disney World is opening all four of its theme parks to all visitors, but also as part of a phased reopening. Image source: Universal Orlando.Continue reading
