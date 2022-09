Disney World, Universal, and SeaWorld Eye Hurricane Ian

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A potentially catastrophic windstorm has Florida in its sights, and it could be disruptive to Central Florida's iconic theme parks. Disney (NYSE: DIS), Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Universal, and SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) are monitoring Tropical Storm Ian, given their large presence in the Sunshine State.The storm is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday. Tracking forecasts as of Saturday night had it making landfall in Florida later this week as a powerful Category 4 hurricane. The parks themselves will weather the storm. Dealing with hurricanes comes with the territory of operating a theme park in a state that often lies in the paths of destructive windstorms. However, there will be operating disruptions as the publicly traded companies close out their potent summertime quarters later this week. Investors will want to keep an eye on Hurricane Ian.Continue reading