21.03.2022 16:50:00
Disney World and Disneyland Won't Be Closing Anytime Soon
The global reach of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) theme parks is not operating at full strength these days. With COVID-19 case counts climbing again in China, Shanghai Disney announced on Monday that it's temporarily closing its doors. The resort joins Hong Kong Disneyland, which suspended operations in January.There's no timeline for when Shanghai Disney will get going again, but it's not as if proposed reopening dates are set in stone. Hong Kong Disneyland was initially supposed to be closed for just two weeks but now will remain dark until at least April 20. Disney-branded theme parks in Paris and Tokyo remain open, joining the media-giant's two domestic resorts in continuing to welcome guests through its turnstiles.With new COVID-19 case counts rising on a global basis, it's easy to wonder if Disney World in Florida and the original Disneyland resort in California will suspend operations. Anything can happen, of course, but a closure scenario for Disney's stateside gated attractions isn't likely to materialize.Continue reading
