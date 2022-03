Disney World and Its Rivals Take Steps to Solve Their Biggest Problem

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Being too popular may seem more like a blessing than a curse, but it's been an issue at Walt Disney 's (NYSE: DIS) largest theme park resort in recent months. Many of Disney World 's Florida neighbors -- including SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) and Universal Orlando parent Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) -- are also bumping up against the point where consumer demand is outstripping supply.With large crowds seemingly impervious to price hikes and new premium offerings, Disney, SeaWorld Orlando, and Universal Orlando are posting record or near-record results despite not being at full strength. Folks keep coming to Central Florida's hotbed of gated attractions, and guest concerns about rising admission costs have now morphed into gripes about long lines. Thankfully for park visitors -- and the theme park operators themselves -- help is on the way.Image source: Getty Images.