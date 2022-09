Disney World Braces for Hurricane Ian

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Florida is preparing to face what is shaping up to be the fiercest storm to hit the state since 2018, and as of Tuesday morning the tourism hotbed of central Florida is in Hurricane Ian's crosshairs. Tracking models have it entering the state from the Gulf Coast as early as Wednesday night, and some projected paths have it going through Disney 's (NYSE: DIS) iconic Florida resort on Thursday.Disney has already announced that its Typhoon Lagoon water park and its miniature golf attractions will close on Wednesday and Thursday. It's also preparing to move resort guests from its campsites and bungalows. A decision on its four more lucrative theme parks should come soon. Nearby rivals SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) and Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Universal will likely follow Disney's lead with their gated attractions, with SeaWorld already having announced that its Busch Gardens theme park in Tampa will be shuttered on Wednesday and Thursday.Image source: Disney.Continue reading