Disney World Brings Back a Whole Theme Park

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There are a lot of things coming back to Walt Disney 's (NYSE: DIS) most visited theme park resort next month. Disney World in Florida is reopening a couple of restaurants and attractions in November including the Fantasmic nighttime show that is a popular way to cap off an evening at Disney's Hollywood Studios. Some of the highly anticipated eateries returning to Epcot for the first time since the pandemic closure more than two years ago include the Akershus Royal Banquet Hall character dining experience and foodie hotspot Takumi-Tei in the Japan pavilion.Now there's an entire gated attraction coming back after a lengthy refurbishment. Blizzard Beach -- one of Disney World's two highly themed water parks -- will unlock its turnstiles on Nov. 13. The snow-themed park closed in January, just as sister park Typhoon Lagoon was reopening. The watery oases will be passing ships again, as Typhoon Lagoon will temporarily close with the return of Blizzard Beach.Image source: Disney.Continue reading