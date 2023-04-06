|
06.04.2023 15:45:00
Disney World Brings Back All of Its Annual Passes
Another pressure point for diehard Disney World fans is easing. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) announced on Thursday morning that the Florida resort will be resuming the sale of its full slate of annual passes for new buyers later this month. Right now the only year-round pass available for initial purchase outside of Disney Vacation Club members is the entry-level Pixie Pass, an offering with tight visitation restrictions that can only be purchased by Florida residents. Anyone with an active 12-month pass has been able to renew at the end of the term.Everything will change on April 20. The pricier but more flexible Incredi, Sorcerer, and Pirate passes will go on sale again for new buyers. Members of the luxury timeshare Disney Vacation Club will see their purchase window open for the Sorcerer pass a week earlier on April 13. Disney World enthusiasts shaking their heads at the wrong end of the turnstiles will want to be quick. The world's largest theme park operator is making it clear that supplies will be limited, and they can be pulled at any time. When Disney World resumed the sale of annual passes two summers ago they didn't last long. This is still welcome news for those who canceled their year-round admissions in the wake of the pandemic as well as new fans of the Florida resort. It's also welcome news for Disney shareholders, assuring that the entertainment giant continues to experience a healthy trickle of guests even during the seasonally sleepy periods for the resort. Continue reading
