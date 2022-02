Disney World Costs More Now, but Folks Keep Paying

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

"Nobody goes there anymore," Yogi Berra once famously said. "It's too crowded."The same thing can probably be said about Walt Disney 's (NYSE: DIS) sprawling theme park resort in Florida. I've spent the past few days at Disney World and at a couple of rival attractions, and as a regular visitor even during some of last year's peak travel periods, I've never seen Central Florida's parks as busy as they are right now since the pandemic began. Sure, the Presidents Day holiday played a part in drawing locals and snowbirds alike to thrills, and whimsy set in relatively fantastic weather. If you were impressed by Disney's record or near-record results at its domestic theme parks for its fiscal first quarter, ending in December, the current quarter should be even better. It's a sharp contrast from the vibe you get scrolling through some theme park enthusiasts' posts on social media. The concerns there are that the value proposition of booking a trip to Disney World isn't what it used to be. Between prices that are inching higher -- and multiticket ransoms did go up again last week -- and some previously included perks that are either slow to return or coming back in monetized form, the pressure points are everywhere. It has to be frustrating for some of the more irate Disney World passholders to see the House of Mouse cashing in at their expense, but here we are. Disney is getting more expensive, yet folks keep coming. Continue reading