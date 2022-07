Disney World Deploys a New Secret Weapon Next Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is ready to take its Florida resort guests by the wrists next week. The theme park operator is rolling out MagicBand+, an update to the radio-frequency identification (RFID) bracelets it introduced more than eight years ago that make it easier to enter gated attractions, hotel rooms, and expedited queues. The new band makes it seamless to retrieve on-ride snapshots. On-site resort guests can also use the wearable tech to settle many in-park transactions.The original MagicBand is cool, but it could've been -- and should've been -- way cooler. Disney reportedly spent roughly $1 billion on the MyMagic+ platform. The House of Mouse is barely scratching the surface of the customization experience that it can provide with the tools it created. Will MagicBand+ finally help the planet's most-visited theme-park resort realize its full high-tech potential? We'll have to wait and see.Image source: Walt Disney.Continue reading