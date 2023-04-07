|
Disney World Doesn't Have a Demand Problem
The meaty milestones for Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) popular Florida resort are shifting. Disney World concluded an 18-month celebration commemorating the resort turning 50 last week. The marketing and merchandising teams are now gravitating to the media giant's founding 100 years ago. The anniversaries being celebrated aren't all that's doubling at the House of Mouse.The price for Genie+ -- the app-based platform that allows guests to reserve return times for expedited Lightning Lane queues -- has more than doubled this week from the $15 originally charged when the premium service launched in late 2021. Guests are being charged a record $35 during seasonally potent weeks for the Genie+ service, and mouse-ear-donning visitors aren't flinching. Even at the stiff cover charge on top of the already costly admission prices, Genie+ has been selling out for the past couple of days.The good times may not last forever, but financially speaking, Disney's theme parks business is in its prime. A trip to the world's most visited gated attraction was never cheap, but it seems as if the House of Mouse has yet to hit the point where it prices itself out of the peak travel season market.Continue reading
|09.11.22