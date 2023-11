Disney World Flexes Its Muscles in Florida

The year-over-year financial comparisons for Walt Disney 's (NYSE: DIS) Florida theme park business have been looking a bit meager lately, but the entertainment giant knows how to paint a rosy picture of its position in the Sunshine State when it matters most. On Tuesday, Disney rolled out an economic impact study showing just how significant Disney World is to the Florida economy.Gloating about the value of its massive resort when that was the one weak spot among its gated attractions in last week's blowout fiscal fourth-quarter report may seem like an odd choice. It's not. There's always a method to the Mouse-ness. Here's why Disney is likely talking up its game in Florida now.The new study from Oxford Economics takes a look at Disney 's total statewide impact for its fiscal 2022, which ended in September of that year, and concludes that the company had a $40.3 billion impact on the state's economy. The role of the travel and tourism industry bellwether as a major private employer in Florida has never been questioned, but quantifying its enormousness has some tactical advantages.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel