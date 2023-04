Disney World Gets One Step Closer to Business as Usual

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's fair to say that 2 p.m. in Florida on Tuesday will be a significant timeline moment for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) theme-park enthusiasts. Annual passholders will be able to enter any of Disney World 's four iconic gated attractions without having to make a reservation. It may not seem like a big deal, but it will be the first time in more than 37 months since folks with year-round passes had that flexibility.Passholders can't exactly party like it's 2019. Admissions without reservations are limited to anytime after 2 p.m. in the afternoon. The new access also isn't allowed at the flagship Magic Kingdom park on Saturdays or Sundays.The annual passes also cost a bit more now than they did before the pandemic-related shutdown in March of 2020. However, outside of those nuances, it's a return to the freedom and spontaneity of dropping by a Disney World gated attraction on a whim -- as long as the day you want to visit isn't a blockout date on your actual pass tier or the park itself isn't at capacity. Continue reading