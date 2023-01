Disney World Hands the Anniversary Baton to Disneyland

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The round numbers are starting to overlap for Walt Disney 's (NYSE: DIS) domestic theme parks. Disneyland is celebrating the 1923 founding of the company with a flurry of festivities, and the centennial began on Friday morning with a pair of nighttime shows and the debut of the new ride at the original Disneyland theme park in California.Three time zones away, Disney World will eventually hop on the 100th anniversary bandwagon. It can't play along at the moment. It's busy commemorating the Florida resort turning 50. The milestone was officially hit back in October 2021, but stretching the party 18 months finds the family-friendly soiree going on until the end of March this year. Round numbers are a good thing. Did I mention that Disney stock is finally back above $100? Continue reading