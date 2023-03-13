|
13.03.2023 16:55:00
Disney World Is Going to Have Its Hands Full in 2025
Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is the undisputed champ of the theme park universe. It operates the four busiest gated attractions in the world, and all but two of top 10. The media giant's portfolio of global properties entertains more than double the guests of its nearest competitor on any given day. It's a lead that may seem insurmountable, but that doesn't mean that the House of Mouse can play it safe. Last week, I ventured out to California. I made it out to Disneyland, of course. My mouse ears run deep. However, I also went to Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Universal Studios Hollywood -- less than an hour's drive away when traffic is kind -- to check out the new Super Nintendo World expansion that had opened less than three weeks earlier. It seems like a lifetime ago that Comcast announced a partnership with Japanese gaming giant Nintendo (OTC: NTDOY) to build out immersive theme park experiences centered around iconic video game franchises. The first one would open five years later, in 2021, at Universal Studios Japan. California opened the smallest of three planned Nintendo-themed destinations on Feb. 17. The third and potentially largest iteration will debut inside Universal Orlando's new Epic Universe theme park in 2025, just a few highway exits away from Disney World. Comcast would later announce that a fourth Super Nintendo World is coming to its park in Singapore, also in 2025. Things are going to get interesting. Continue reading
