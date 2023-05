Disney World Is Making Things Easier While Its Top Rival Is Not

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) continues to loosen pandemic-era restrictions that have been a thorn in the side of Disney World 's biggest enthusiasts. The Florida resort announced the welcome changes on Monday afternoon. They won't kick in until 2024, but they're more steps closer to the way things used to be at the world's most visited theme park destination.Seemingly oblivious to the positive changes that keep stacking for guests at Disney World, rival Universal Orlando is tightening the screws a few freeway exits away. Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) theme parks recently raised prices for their most full-featured annual passes by as much as 23%. It's an opportunity for Disney and smaller rival SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS). Disney has picked up the pace of visitor-friendly changes since Bob Iger returned as CEO in November. The relaxation of park reservation requirements and restoration of some earlier passholder perks were well-received moves announced earlier this year. Last month it began selling annual passes to new buyers for the first time since late 2021.