21.09.2022 15:15:00
Disney World Is Teaching Disneyland a New Trick
It took Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) original theme park in California nine years to catch up to its sister resort in Florida, but Disneyland is finally ready to take you by the wrist. Disneyland announced on Tuesday that it will be rolling out the MagicBand platform in the fall. The wearable tech will allow guests to use proprietary bracelets to tap their way into the two parks, access expedited Lightning Lane queues, and have their on-ride snapshots seamlessly tied to their cloud-hosted accounts. This is more than the first MagicBand introduced in Disney World back in 2013. This is the bar-raising update that Disney World rolled out in July, that like so many things Disney these days starts with adding a plus sign at the end of the brand. MagicBand+ does all that the original radio-frequency identification (RFID) bracelets do, but this is a rechargeable device that also does a lot more. Once Disneyland guests connect MagicBand+ to their admission tickets or Magic Key passes in the official resort app it does more than just tap into park touch points that feed into Disney's system back end. The new bands come with color-changing LED lights, haptic vibrations, and gesture recognition that make a day at the park even immersive. For guests, MagicBand+ is interactive fun. For Disney and its shareholders, it's a new way to make even more money.Continue reading
