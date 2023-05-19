|
19.05.2023 15:35:32
Disney World Kills Its $4,089 Experiment
"Train yourself to let go of everything you fear to lose," Yoda famously says in Revenge of the Sith, and Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is apparently willing to let go of a lot of things that it once held dear.Shortly after announcing on Thursday that it would not go forward with constructing a $1 billion campus in Central Florida -- putting an end to relocating its imagineering team from California -- Disney revealed that a piece of its galaxy was going far, far away. Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will be permanently closing at the end of September, 19 months after it launched to sticker shock and rave reviews.Pulling out of the costly campus that would've opened in 2026 is strictly political. Central Florida's largest private employer and taxpayer could've brought the state three years of construction jobs, followed by 2,000 imagineering and other white-collar jobs that reportedly would've paid an average of $120,000 a year. However, with the state's governor targeting Disney with company-specific hurdles, it makes sense to hold off on big-ticket investments in Florida until there's clarity on that front.Continue reading
Analysen zu Walt Disney
|11.05.23
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.02.23
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.11.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.11.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.11.22
|Walt Disney Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
