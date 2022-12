Disney World Knows You Can Pay More

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It wasn't just Disney+ subscription rates moving higher on Thursday. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) also boosted prices on its annual passes and single-day admissions for its Florida resort. If you thought a visit to Disney World was expensive before, you'd better be ready to open your billfold even wider next time. One-day tickets that used to run between $109 and $159 can now cost as much as $189. Seasonality used to dictate how much guests would pay to visit any of the parks, but now each of Disney World's four gated attractions comes with its own distinct cover charge. Park-specific pricing is something that Disney was doing for a couple of years before the pandemic shut operations down.If you're going to visit the Magic Kingdom during the historically busy final week of this month, the $189 per person that you will pay is an 19% increase. Only one of the parks -- Disney's Animal Kingdom -- is staying with the previous pricing range that maxes out at $159 for a single day at the nature-themed destination. Continue reading