Disney World Prices Keep Moving Higher

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Thursday's national inflation data came in hot. Walt Disney 's (NYSE: DIS) flagship Florida resort is coming in even hotter. It's been a week of price hikes at Disney World . The big news on Tuesday was the shift of the Genie+ premium queue reservations platform from a flat fee to a more expensive demand-based pricing strategy. It wasn't the only price board tweaked higher.The transition of Genie+ from a flat rate also coincided with individual Lightning Lane purchases shifting to variable pricing, raising the ceiling on what expedited queues for the top attractions will set a guest back.No one expects Disney to freeze prices. Demand is high. Operating costs are growing. However, no entertainment company has a blank check when it comes to pricing elasticity. There will come a point when Disney goes too far. We might be getting close.Continue reading