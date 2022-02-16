|
Disney World Relaxes Its Mask Mandate
With new case counts from the omicron variant falling fast in Florida, Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is relaxing its COVID-19 rules requiring masks at its massive resort in the Sunshine State. Starting on Thursday, vaccinated Disney World guests will no longer be required to wear masks while indoors. The company is encouraging those who have not received their COVID-19 shots to continue wearing face coverings indoors ... but you can probably figure out how that will play out. All guests will still be required to mask up on enclosed Disney transportation offerings, including its monorails and buses. Disney is actually the last of the major theme park operators to relax its mask requirements in this way, but that's not a surprise. As the industry's top name, it's going to play it a bit safer than its peers. Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) relaxed its rules at Universal Orlando earlier this week.Image source: Disney.Continue reading
