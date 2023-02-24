|
24.02.2023 17:50:00
Disney World to Loosen Reservation Regulations
Life is about to get a little easier for the biggest fans of Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) popular theme park resort in Florida. Disney World announced earlier this week that annual passholders will be able to visit nearly every park after 2 p.m. -- without having to make a reservation -- starting April 18. Securing park reservations is a pressure point for many passholders. The reservation platform rolled out when Disney World's gated attractions reopened to guests in the summer of 2020, attempting to keep capacity on a short leash after a four-month pandemic-related closure. The number of guests able to walk through the resort's turnstiles has increased as regulations have eased and staffing has strengthened, but that's just one (supply) side of the equation. On the demand front we're seeing international travel bans lift and visitors worldwide desiring to flock back to the House of Mouse.Disney needs to make sure there's a way for premium-paying visitors to have access. It's here where passholders -- paying between $1 and $5 a day for almost year-round access -- are paying the figurative price for the floodgates cracking open to accommodate a growing number of less frequent visitors willing to pay more. Disney needs to keep its frequent riders and infrequent flyers happy. It takes a step in that direction in two months. Continue reading
