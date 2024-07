Disney World Wants to Catch Lightning Lane Multi Pass in a Bottle

There's a new way to achieve expedited access to your favorite attractions at Walt Disney 's (NYSE: DIS) domestic theme parks. Disneyland in California and Disney World in Florida began offering Lightning Lane Multi Pass on Wednesday. It's merely a rebrand of the Genie+ platform at Disneyland, but it's rolling out as an enhanced offering at Disney World .Instead of paying between $15 and $39 a day for the ability to secure faster-moving Lightning Lane queues on the app during the day at set intervals, guests can now secure their first three experiences before deciding to purchase the premium offering. It's a clear upgrade, even if some theme park enthusiasts are grumbling about the change online.It's been several years since Disney World offered FastPass+, a platform that allowed visitors to secure reservations for three attractions with shorter wait times than the longer standby queue. It was included in a guest's park admission, and now, they have to pay. No one is going to celebrate paying for something that used to be free, but it's the new normal.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool