27.02.2022 16:05:00
Disney World Will Be Using the Force This Week
The stars are aligning at Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) largest theme park resort this week. Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser -- a richly priced and heavily themed lodging attraction -- opens for its first paying "passengers" on Tuesday. It's a bar-raising journey in terms of price points and immersive storytelling experiences, and that's saying a lot since a stay in general at Disney World in Florida isn't cheap or drab in its ability to spin yarn. The two-night Star Wars-themed adventure will set a party of two back at least $4,809, with additional guests staying in the same cabin paying less on average if they're fine with twin-sized bunk beds. It's a lot of money, and naturally there's been a lot of bellyaching on social media since pricing was announced last year. The cadence of the boo birds stepped up on Friday when an embargo was lifted on coverage from a press junket where influencers and journalists got a taste of the simulated space journey.This will pass. Paying customers will be more blunt when the "maiden voyage" takes off on Tuesday. It won't be everybody's cup of tea, but work the math and you'll see how successful Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will be. It won't take much to make the next-gen interactive adventure a hit. Fans and investors alike will want to see what happens next. Continue reading
