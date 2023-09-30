|
30.09.2023 16:30:00
Disney World Will Learn From Its Big-Ticket Failure
It's over. The last of the "passengers" aboard Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) ill-fated Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will be heading home on Saturday morning. The premium lodging experience at Florida's Disney World resort turned heads when it was introduced early last year with its hefty pricing, starting at $4,809 for a party of two to partake in the interactive two-night experience. It just failed to generate enough interest. The sticker shock lasted longer than the novelty value.I'll take my lumps, putting out a video ahead of its debut detailing the five reasons why Galactic Starcruiser will succeed. It lasted just 19 months. Disney is naturally taking a bigger hit. It now has a costly 100-room structure adjacent to Disney's Hollywood Studios. When it announced the closure in May it didn't have concrete plans for the future of the concrete structure. With Disney shares hitting a three-year low this week, it has far bigger failures than Galactic Starcruiser to worry about this year. It's had some colossal disappointments at the box office, including Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Haunted Mansion. Disney+ subscriber growth has been buffering this fiscal year. Its linear networks continue to struggle as cable and satellite TV subscribers cut the cord.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
