30.09.2023 16:30:00

Disney World Will Learn From Its Big-Ticket Failure

It's over. The last of the "passengers" aboard Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) ill-fated Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will be heading home on Saturday morning. The premium lodging experience at Florida's Disney World resort turned heads when it was introduced early last year with its hefty pricing, starting at $4,809 for a party of two to partake in the interactive two-night experience. It just failed to generate enough interest. The sticker shock lasted longer than the novelty value.I'll take my lumps, putting out a video ahead of its debut detailing the five reasons why Galactic Starcruiser will succeed. It lasted just 19 months. Disney is naturally taking a bigger hit. It now has a costly 100-room structure adjacent to Disney's Hollywood Studios. When it announced the closure in May it didn't have concrete plans for the future of the concrete structure.  With Disney shares hitting a three-year low this week, it has far bigger failures than Galactic Starcruiser to worry about this year. It's had some colossal disappointments at the box office, including Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Haunted Mansion. Disney+ subscriber growth has been buffering this fiscal year. Its linear networks continue to struggle as cable and satellite TV subscribers cut the cord.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Walt Disney 76,04 0,41% Walt Disney
Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shs 2 480,00 2,27% Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shs
WORLD CO. LTD. Registered Shs 1 640,00 0,55% WORLD CO. LTD. Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vortageserholung setzt sich fort: ATX und DAX mit Aufschlägen zum Quartalsschluss -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneins ins Wochenende
Sowohl am heimischen als auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt griffen Anleger am Freitag zu. Die Anleger an den US-Börsen agierten am Freitag wankelmütig. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes tendierten in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen