Disney World's New Restaurant Is Cooking Up BBQ and Profits

Hungry guests at Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) Florida resort have a new place to conquer their rumbling bellies, and Toy Story fans will finally get a table service experience. Roundup Rodeo BBQ officially opens on Tuesday at Disney's Hollywood Studios, a welcome addition to the always busy Toy Story Land. Most of the initial reservations were quickly snapped up when they became available last month.True to its name, barbecue is the cuisine of choice at the Toy Story-themed experience. There won't be actual characters from the iconic Pixar franchise making the rounds to meet sauce-faced fans, but it doesn't mean that guests aren't paying a premium to take in the family style fare. Disney is charging anyone older than nine $45 for the experience. Younger patrons pay $25 (or nothing at all if they are less than 3 years old). Even with its seemingly stiff cover charge, Disney isn't going to have a problem filling its tables. The world's most popular theme park operator is going to make even more money now. I was able to go behind the scenes last week, chatting with story imagineer Geoff Line and Disney chef Jerry Gonzalez to get a feel for the new eatery. The setting is Andy's backyard where he has set up his toys for a rodeo competition. There are no costumed characters, but colorful life-sized props and occasional audio clips voiced by the franchise stars will keep everyone entertained between the forkfuls. Continue reading
