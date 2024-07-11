|
11.07.2024 17:50:00
Disney World's New Rival Theme Park Could Be a Blessing in Disguise
Theme park operators live for the summer. Global leader Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) and its peers relish the opportunity to cash in on the longest of the school breaks, which features a surge in travel activity. However, investors are already drawing circles on their calendars around next summer, when the first major new U.S. theme park in more than 20 years will make its debut.Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Epic Universe doesn't have a firm opening date beyond "2025" just yet, but the highly anticipated expansion to its Universal Orlando resort is already turning heads for its richly themed lands, big-budget rides, and differentiated attractions. It's expected to be a major draw for Comcast's ascending theme parks business, yet once again, there are signs that muscular competition is going to help the House of Mouse more than hurt it.Comcast has been working on expanding its theme park presence in Florida for a long time. It began acquiring land for the purpose more than eight years ago. It eventually revealed its intentions and set a 2023 opening date, but the pandemic pushed Epic Universe's debut more years down the road.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
