Disney World's New Roller Coaster Is Bigger Than You Think

We finally have an opening date for one of the most anticipated new attractions at Walt Disney 's (NYSE: DIS) massive Florida resort. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will officially open at Disney World's Epcot on May 27, kicking off what would've been a busy Memorial Day holiday weekend even without the new coaster.The debut announcement isn't a surprise. There have been reports of ride testing for weeks. A Disney executive also accidentally mentioned a Memorial Day opening on social media after going on the ride last month (before deleting the post).It's also right around the time that Disney would open a ride with a "summer" announcement, even if late May is technically still springtime. Barring any setbacks, the new coaster was going to be opening in late May or early June to make sure it made the most of the peak summertime travel season.Continue reading