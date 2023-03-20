|
20.03.2023 16:55:00
Disney World's New Thrill Ride Opens Almost on Time
The official grand opening for Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) new Tron Lightcycle Run won't happen for another two weeks, but the high-speed roller coaster opened to all Magic Kingdom park guests for the first time on Monday morning. Aspiring riders will have to be as quick as the ride itself.Just as with the popular Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind coaster, which opened at Disney World's Epcot last spring, virtual queue reservations will be required to grab a boarding group to experience the shiny new attraction. Guests with existing park reservations for the Magic Kingdom will have a chance to secure a ride time for their party at 7 a.m. from the mobile app. Visitors can also purchase an Individual Lightning Lane for expedited access to Tron Lightcycle Run at that time. A second window opens at 1 p.m. for anyone who has already scanned into the park but was not able to grab an earlier slot in the virtual queue. The early risers will need to be quick. Theme park watcher Scott Gustin is reporting that the morning virtual queue reservations filled up in mere seconds. Individual Lightning Lane purchase opportunities sold out in minutes. It's not just the shiny new coaster that's moving fast. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
