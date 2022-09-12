|
12.09.2022 17:40:00
Disney World's Plan to Compete Against Its Top Rival Starts to Take Shape
It was a busy weekend of news for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS). Fans and shareholders alike were tuning in to the D23 Expo, a three-day affair full of panels and presentations showcasing some of the things the media giant is looking to roll out in the near or distant future. Theme park enthusiasts were particularly waiting for a Sunday presentation highlighting future plans for Disneyland in California and Disney World in Florida.It wasn't a surprise to see Disneyland getting most of the attention. Disney World on the other coast has been the recipient of the spotlight over the past year, as it's wrapping up an 18-month celebration with the resort turning 50 late last year. The next big milestone is the company itself turning 100 in October of next year, followed by Disneyland's 70th anniversary in 2025. The world's largest theme park operator won't be able to divert its focus from its massive Florida resort in 2025 just because its older sibling is blowing out 70 candles. Its largest competitor -- Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Universal Orlando -- is preparing to open a brand new theme park that year. Epic Universe will be a major rival for tourist dollars, opening with richly themed lands dedicated to popular franchises. The House of Mouse didn't mention its rival by name, but a plan is starting to take shape of how it will handle all of the attention that Universal Orlando will be generating for its third dry theme park in three years. Continue reading
